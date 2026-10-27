US President Donald Trump said that the East Potomac golf course in Washington will close as scheduled on November 15, despite a preliminary court injunction against further work in East Potomac Park. He wrote about this on Truth Social after the ruling by federal Judge Ana Reyes.

According to The Hill, the judge granted a motion by a group of historic preservation advocates and local golfers for a preliminary injunction. They had asked to halt the cutting of trees in the park planned as part of the reconstruction project.

The administration plans an appeal

Trump said the ruling would be appealed immediately. According to him, after reconstruction, the course will be open to visitors, and Washington residents will be able to use it at reduced rates.

The president also insists that work on the new facility must begin immediately in order to complete construction on time. He criticized the requirement to notify the court in advance about the work and said he is appealing to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia for an urgent ruling.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Plans for the park’s reconstruction

Trump enlisted golf course architect Tom Fazio to work on the project. The plan calls for transforming Washington’s most visited public golf course into an 18-hole championship-length course. Trump expects it to be able to attract professional tournaments to the city center.

At the same time, the project предусматривает the elimination of existing pedestrian and cycling routes in East Potomac Park. As The Hill notes, questions remain about the feasibility of the reconstruction and its affordability for golfers.

In recent years, East Potomac Golf Links has been managed by the local nonprofit organization National Links Trust. The Trump administration terminated its lease agreement in December last year.

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