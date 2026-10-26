Prosecutors in Rome, Italy, are investigating claims by activists from flotillas headed to Gaza of torture and other alleged crimes after they were detained by Israeli forces. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the proceedings were opened following complaints from 50 Italian citizens detained during two Global Sumud Flotilla missions in September–October 2025 and April–May 2026.

Activists’ claims

A statement by the Rome prosecutor’s office says the case concerns alleged torture, kidnapping, bodily harm, robbery and property damage. According to the investigation, participants in the first mission reported beatings, injuries, death threats, insults and accusations of terrorism.

Activists detained after the second mission claimed they were beaten in the dark and subjected to rubber bullets and stun guns. These claims are the subject of the investigation and do not establish the guilt of any of the individuals involved in the case.

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Officials under investigation

On October 16, Italian investigators formally added an Israeli minister, representatives of the Israel Defense Forces, police and prison service to the investigation. The probe, which had previously focused on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was also expanded to include about a dozen representatives of the Israeli military and prison service.

Among the military personnel mentioned by the publication are former Navy commander David Saar Salama, current Navy commander Eyal Harel, their advisers Tal Politis and Guy Levy, Ashdod naval base commander Eitan Paz, as well as the commander of the Shayetet 13 unit.

Prosecutors said they sent Israel a request for legal assistance in June to reconstruct the course of events and establish individual responsibility. They did not specify whether they had received a response. Under Italian law, crimes committed abroad against Italian citizens may be heard in Rome. The mere fact that a person is entered into an investigation does not mean they are guilty and does not automatically lead to a trial.

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