Polish prosecutor sends indictment against Braun to court — RMF24

In Poland, a prosecutor has sent an indictment against Member of the European Parliament Grzegorz Braun to court. As RMF24 reports, citing TVN24, the document covers four incidents, including the alleged theft of Ukrainian and European Union flags.

Counts in the indictment

According to media reports, the indictment concerns the theft of a Ukrainian flag from the town hall building in Biała Podlaska, as well as an EU flag from the building of the then Ministry of Industry in Katowice.

The document also includes an incident involving damage to an exhibition dedicated to the LGBT community in the Sejm building. Another count concerns the alleged defamation of the organizers of the “Daffodils” campaign, including the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, during presidential debates organized by Super Express.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other defendants

In addition to Braun, five other people are defendants in the case. Investigators accuse two of them of co-perpetration in the theft of the flags; among them is Roman Fritz, an MP from the Confederation of the Polish Crown.

Three other individuals are accused of aiding and abetting the theft of the Ukrainian flag in Biała Podlaska.

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