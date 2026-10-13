In Islamabad, Pakistan, the PTI party has asked National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to issue production orders for nine members of the house whom the party describes as detained, so they can attend its 30th session. This was reported by Dawn.

PTI’s request

PTI Chief Parliamentary Whip Amir Dogar said in a letter to Sadiq that the nine lawmakers are currently in custody. The request names Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan, Mian Ghaus Muhammad, Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Dawar Khan Kundi, Junaid Akbar, Amjad Ali Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan and Adil Khan Bazai.

PTI is asking for production orders to be issued under Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The letter states that such orders should be issued for all detained lawmakers regardless of their political affiliation, so that their constituencies are represented during house sittings.

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Parliamentary sessions

President Asif Ali Zardari convened sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate after agreeing to do so with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the weekend during a meeting on the country’s political and security situation.

The sessions are being held after governor’s rule was imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and an emergency was declared in 12 of its districts. The central government explained these measures by saying that the provincial government led by PTI had, in its view, deliberately withdrawn from combating terrorism.

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