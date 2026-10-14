PTI says one activist killed in Pakistan — NDTV

At least one person was killed and several others were injured during protests by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This was stated by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, NDTV reports. The casualty figures have not been independently verified.

PTI supporters are protesting in the province, considered a party stronghold, demanding Khan’s release and expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s actions amid a difficult economic situation. Tensions intensified after governor’s rule and a state of emergency were imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This effectively deprived PTI leader Sohail Afridi of the ability to perform the duties of the province’s chief minister.

Clashes in Bara Bazaar

According to Khyber District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed, hundreds of PTI supporters gathered in the Bara Bazaar area on Tuesday to protest against governor’s rule. Police used tear gas and opened fire with live ammunition, after which the crowd temporarily dispersed.

About an hour and a half later, another large group of demonstrators, led by provincial assembly member Abdul Ghani, moved toward Bara Chowk. According to police, the protesters damaged government property and set traffic lights on fire. Law enforcement officials also claim that the protesters locked 15 police officers inside a tehsil municipal facility and seized their weapons and uniforms.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conflicting casualty reports

PTI lawmaker Iqbal Afridi said that one party activist was killed in the violence and 11 were injured. Dawn, citing eyewitnesses, reported at least five injured protesters and 50 detainees. Meanwhile, a doctor at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar said that more than a dozen injured people, including four police officers, were brought to the hospital.

Videos circulated on social media show gunfire in the street and people being beaten with batons. NDTV was unable to independently verify the footage. A PTI representative told AFP that police fired directly into the crowd, while a police intelligence officer said the shots were warning fire intended to disperse the demonstrators.

Imran Khan has been in custody since August 2023 and is implicated in numerous cases, including those concerning corruption and treason following anti-establishment unrest. He and his defense team reject the charges, calling them politically motivated.

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