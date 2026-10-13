EU regulators call for recording signals on smart glasses — Politico Europe

In Brussels, Belgium, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) issued recommendations for smart glasses manufacturers on informing people about recording. Regulators propose combining light indicators, sound signals and other noticeable design elements that would allow bystanders to understand that the device is recording.

Lights, sound and notifications

As Politico Europe reports, among the possible measures, the EDPB named flashing lights or sounds during recording, a voice command to activate the device, and notifications to the smartphones of people nearby. Manufacturers are also advised to use other design features that would help identify smart glasses.

The EDPB statement is not legally binding, but it is intended to guide assessments of whether users and manufacturers of such devices comply with EU rules, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

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Manufacturers' responsibility

Regulators stressed that smart glasses users must respect other people's privacy. At the same time, responsibility for complying with the rules may apply to device manufacturers and providers of related applications or services.

The EDPB noted that the GDPR exemption for processing personal data in a household context should be interpreted narrowly with regard to smart glasses. It will not apply if a person publishes photos or videos of other people for an unspecified audience on an open social media account.

The Board also called for the development of industry standards that would help people identify smart glasses and understand how they process data. Separately, European regulators commissioned a study on the public acceptability of such devices.

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