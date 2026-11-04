Rob Sand wins Iowa governor election, AP projects — The Guardian

In the United States, Democrat Rob Sand has won the election for governor of Iowa, according to an Associated Press projection, defeating Republican Zak Lahn. The Guardian reports.

Democrats’ first victory since 2006

The 44-year-old Sand is the state auditor and the only Democrat to hold a statewide elected office in Iowa. He will become the first member of the Democratic Party to win the office of state governor since 2006.

Iowa voted twice for Barack Obama in presidential elections, but supported Donald Trump three times when his name was on the ballot. The Republican Party has dominated state politics in recent years.

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A campaign for party cooperation

During the campaign, Sand emphasized bipartisan cooperation and the need to restore balanced politics in the state. At his victory celebration, he said balanced governance had been restored in Iowa and that political forces would have to work together starting in January.

Sand named improving water quality, government accountability and improving the political process among his priorities. His opponent, Lahn, was a political newcomer supported by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement.

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