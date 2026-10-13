Russia could increase its monthly diesel fuel exports to 3–3.5 million metric tons by the end of 2026. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who noted that such a volume would allow shipments to return to pre-crisis levels and exceed the figures announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

This refers to shipments under the October 9 agreement with Moscow, for which the U.S. administration temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel. While Washington is trying to lower prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, the agreement has drawn sharp criticism from Ukraine and some U.S. lawmakers, who warn that it provides the Kremlin with funds for the war.

Novak noted that the decision has already lowered global diesel prices by 5–6% and estimated the value of energy resources supplied to the EU starting in 2022 at $320.7 billion.

Despite Trump’s announcement of deliveries of more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that a new wave of Russian attacks on at least six energy facilities in Ukraine demonstrates Moscow’s complete lack of interest in a genuine energy truce.

Source: Reuters

Prior to this, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act regarding the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while claiming that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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