Russia has announced its intention to respond to Austria’s decision to declare four Russian diplomats persona non grata. Moscow has promised to take appropriate measures in response to their expulsion from the country.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky told reporters that “a response is inevitable.”

Earlier, it was reported that Austria had decided to expel four Russian diplomats from the country.

According to a decision by the country’s foreign ministry, three employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Vienna and one employee of Russia’s permanent mission to the OSCE were declared persona non grata.

This decision was based on intelligence gathered by security agencies. The diplomats were engaged in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

This was reported by Russian pro-government media outlets.

As a reminder, Austria expelled four Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage.

One in ten deputies of the new Russian State Duma is a Russian invader who fought in Ukraine.

Estonia expelled a Russian citizen for threatening Ukrainians.

Lithuania plans to send a diplomatic note to Belarus following an incident involving a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace on the night of September 15 and was shot down by NATO fighter jets.

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