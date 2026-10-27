Romania summoned the Russian ambassador over a sabotage incident at an arms factory

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador and lodged a strong protest with him over the arson attack at the Carfil industrial site in Brașov. According to Romanian intelligence, a network coordinated from Russia was behind the arson attack that took place on September 14. Bucharest also condemned Russian strikes on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

On Tuesday, October 27, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador in Bucharest. The reason was the sabotage at the Carfil industrial site in Brașov, where a fire broke out on September 14. The Romanian side delivered an official protest to Moscow and stated that evidence gathered during the investigation points to Russia’s responsibility. “The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador today to express a strong protest regarding the sabotage that took place on September 14 in Brașov. The evidence confirms Russia’s responsibility for this unacceptable hybrid attack,” Neculescu wrote.

Bucharest believes that this incident poses a threat to national security and is part of a broader campaign of sabotage operations in Europe. The Romanian side called such actions unacceptable and stressed that they could threaten the safety of citizens and the operation of critical industrial facilities.

What Is Known About the Sabotage in Brașov

On October 26, the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism reported the involvement of a Russian network in the fire. According to intelligence agencies, this network was coordinated from Russia and may have been planning sabotage operations not only in Romania but also in other European countries. The fire broke out at an industrial site in Brașov, near the CARFIL SA facility. CARFIL SA is part of ROMARM, a state-owned company that brings together Romanian defense industry enterprises.

As part of the investigation, Romanian law enforcement identified three suspects—two Belarusian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen. According to the investigation, they may have been operating as part of a network coordinated from Russia. Two suspects were detained in Germany, and the third was found in Poland. Romanian authorities have initiated procedures for their extradition.

According to intelligence agencies, the network’s potential targets were not limited to a single facility. These could have included state-owned and private arms manufacturers, as well as other sites of military and industrial significance. The investigation is ongoing, so the final conclusions regarding the suspects’ roles will be determined by the court.

Bucharest also condemned the attacks on ships in the Black Sea

During a meeting with the Russian ambassador, Romania also raised the issue of maritime safety in the Black Sea. According to Neculescu, Bucharest condemned Russia’s systematic attacks on commercial vessels, which pose a threat to crews and civilian shipping. The Romanian side emphasized that such attacks violate international law and jeopardize freedom of navigation. The Black Sea is of vital importance for international trade, particularly for the transport of grain and other goods. Therefore, the danger to merchant ships affects not only the countries in the region but also international logistics routes.

Bucharest also stated that attacks on civilian shipping are exacerbating the security situation throughout the Black Sea region. Romania, a member of NATO and the European Union, is monitoring these threats and cooperating with partners to protect its territory and critical infrastructure. At the same time, the allegations of sabotage at the Carfil facility are based on data from Romanian intelligence agencies and investigative materials. The investigation into the suspects is ongoing. This was reported by Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculescu on the social media platform X.

The Romanian intelligence service stated that it had uncovered a sabotage network which, according to its information, was coordinated by Russia—the aggressor state. The intelligence service believes the network may have been involved in a fire in September at an industrial facility in central Romania, near a state-owned arms manufacturer.

Romanian intelligence has exposed a network of saboteurs who, according to the investigation, were coordinated from Russia. They are suspected of involvement in the attempted arson of the Carfil defense plant in Brașov, which occurred on September 14.

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