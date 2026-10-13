The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted on Tuesday missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the Saudi Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post. The outlet notes that the Houthis are backed by Iran.

Loud sounds in the Dhahran area

The coalition’s statement came after loud sounds were heard in the Dhahran area. Six sources told Reuters about them, the report says. The coalition also said that missile debris fell in a nearby residential area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Civil Defense warnings

Initially, earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued an early warning for the country’s Eastern Province. Later, after the reported interceptions, the service issued a separate early warning for Riyadh. The source presents these two messages as separate warnings issued at different times on the same day.

At the time of publication, the Jerusalem Post marked the report as developing.

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