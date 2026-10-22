The Polish Sejm approved nine of the Senate’s ten amendments to the bill designed to ensure the implementation of the EU Digital Services Act in the country. The document will be sent to Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who had previously vetoed its earlier version. This was reported by RMF24.

Immediate restriction of access

The amendments provide for shortening the deadline for removing illegal content and reducing the transition period before the law enters into force. They also establish the immediate enforcement of decisions to restrict access to materials that, among other things, incite suicide or murder.

Separately, lawmakers supported a provision on the urgent blocking of illegal content related to hate crimes. This concerns, in particular, calls for violence or threats based on race, national or ethnic origin, religion or lack thereof, as well as political beliefs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

President’s decision

The only Senate amendment rejected by the Sejm was editorial in nature. After the document reaches the president, Karol Nawrocki will have 21 days to sign the law, veto it, or refer it to the Constitutional Tribunal.

Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that the updated version of the document included provisions that met the president’s expectations. According to him, the European Commission urged Poland to adopt national rules for implementing the Digital Services Act as soon as possible.

The Digital Services Act has been fully in force in EU member states since February 17, 2024. Its Articles 9 and 10 allow national judicial and administrative authorities to order service providers to block illegal online content.

Read us on