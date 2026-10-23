Earthquakes rocked Sicily; schools in Palermo were evacuated

A series of earthquakes was recorded off the coast of the Italian island of Sicily. According to media reports, the strongest quake had a magnitude of 5.7, prompting the evacuation of several schools in Palermo and a courthouse in Trapani. On the island of Filicudi, a partial rock slide was also reported, though there are currently no reports of casualties.

A series of earthquakes struck the Italian island of Sicily in quick succession. According to reports, there were up to ten tremors, with the strongest measuring a magnitude of 5.7. The tremors were recorded off the coast of Palermo, the capital of Sicily. The strongest of them occurred at approximately 12:19 p.m. local time. The epicenter was located in the southern part of the Tyrrhenian Sea, northwest of the Aeolian Islands.

According to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, other tremors also occurred prior to the strongest earthquake. Specifically, at 11:51 a.m. local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 was recorded at a depth of 24 kilometers. Prior to that, seismologists had recorded tremors with magnitudes of 3.6 and 3.3, as well as six other earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 or higher. Thus, a whole series of tremors occurred in this area within a short period of time.

Schools were evacuated in Palermo, and a courthouse in Trapani

After the earthquakes, Sicilian residents took to the streets, fearing further tremors. People tried to move away from buildings and find safer places. In Palermo, several schools were evacuated for safety reasons. Students and staff were led out of the buildings to avoid potential risks in the event of aftershocks. In Trapani, the courthouse was also evacuated.

The tremors were also felt on the Aeolian Islands, located near Sicily. Local residents also left their homes and went out into the streets. These measures were taken to ensure people’s safety. However, the reports do not provide information on the number of people evacuated or on damage to buildings in Palermo and Trapani.

Part of a cliff collapsed on the island of Filicudi

Following the earthquakes on the island of Filicudi, which is part of the Aeolian Archipelago, a partial rockfall was reported. This information was initially released, but the report did not provide details on the extent of the damage. At this time, there is also no confirmed information regarding fatalities or injuries resulting from the series of earthquakes. No other significant damage has been reported either.

However, the situation may become clearer after the affected areas are inspected and potential damage is assessed. Following such events, local authorities typically inspect the condition of buildings and infrastructure and monitor further seismic activity.

The earthquake in Romania was felt in southern Ukraine

An earthquake was also recently recorded in Romania. As reported by UNIAN, on October 19, tremors occurred in the Vrancea seismic zone, in Buzău County. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8, and its epicenter was located at a depth of 124.1 kilometers. The epicenter was located approximately 54 kilometers south of the city of Buzău. The tremors were also felt by residents of southern Odesa Oblast, particularly in the Izmail Raion.

On social media, residents of Reni, Kiliya, and other towns reported feeling the tremors and noticing their furniture shaking. According to reports, the earthquake’s intensity near the epicenter was four on the scale. Consequently, a series of earthquakes in Sicily led to the evacuation of people from several buildings, and on the island of Filicudi, a partial rockfall was reported. Information about possible consequences still needs to be clarified, particularly regarding damage and the number of casualties. The British publication The Mirror reported on the series of tremors.

A powerful tornado swept through the city of Marsala and neighboring towns in Sicily. The storm overturned cars and damaged a school and residential buildings. Two people sustained serious injuries.

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