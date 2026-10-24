At several airports in Germany, hundreds of people took part in protests against deportations and deportation detention. As Der Spiegel reports, police estimated the number of protesters at around 400 in Leipzig, 300 in Frankfurt am Main, and 150 at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. In Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf, approximately 50 people protested at each location, according to law enforcement estimates.

Protests against deportation infrastructure

The demonstrations took place as part of a nationwide day of protests. Participants opposed the deportation of rejected asylum seekers, deportation detention, and the expansion of infrastructure for such procedures. In Leipzig, there were separate protests against charter flights for deportations to Afghanistan. Demonstrations were also announced in Munich and Hanover.

A representative of the organisers' association said that participants were demanding an immediate end to deportations, as people seeking protection have the right to asylum. She also criticised the German government's cooperation with the Taliban on deportation issues.

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Flights to Afghanistan and a terminal in Frankfurt

Several flights carrying deportees to Afghanistan have already departed from Leipzig/Halle Airport this year. According to the authorities, those on board were predominantly people who had committed crimes.

According to the We'll come united network, which called for the demonstrations together with local organisations, the protests in Frankfurt am Main were also directed against a planned deportation terminal. A representative of the initiators said that money spent on deportations should be directed towards the integration of refugees.

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