In Serbia’s elections, observers estimated voter turnout at 41.1% as of 13:00 Central European Time. This was reported by The Rio Times.

Interim turnout estimate

The published figure is an estimate by observers made in the middle of the voting day. It is not a final result, as polling stations were still operating at the time of its publication.

According to the outlet, the turnout estimate at 13:00 substantially exceeded the pace of voter participation recorded in Serbia’s 2023 elections. At the same time, The Rio Times does not provide the exact turnout figure for the same time during those elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Voting continued

The Rio Times notes that polling stations were expected to remain open until 15:00 U.S. Eastern Time. Therefore, the 41.1% figure reflects the situation before voting ended and may differ from the final level of voter participation.

The report provides no other data on turnout, voting results, or the distribution of votes among election participants. The information concerns only the interim estimate of voter participation published by observers.

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