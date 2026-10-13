France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) has taken over the investigation into a shooting at the Joseph Lakanal secondary school in Aubagne. A 14-year-old student is suspected in the case and, according to Anadolu Agency, is accused of a shooting in which the school principal and a teacher were injured.

Information about the suspect

PNAT stated that an initial examination of the minor's digital devices indicates a possible affinity with the True Crime Community movement. According to the prosecutor's office, the act at the school may have been committed within the framework of this ideology. The Marseille prosecutor's office initially opened an attempted murder investigation following the shooting.

Shooting at the school

According to Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone, shortly after 9:00 a.m., the suspect fired one or two shots in a common area on the first floor. The principal and a teacher, who were in the corridor, sustained injuries to their lower limbs and were hospitalized. Media reports said their lives were not in danger.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Aubagne Mayor Jean-Pierre Scillari, the suspect then went up to the second floor and fired two more shots. One of them was fired in a classroom where students were present and struck a board. The students were not injured. The suspect was detained. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for the injured school employees, students and parents, and praised the actions of the institution's staff.

The shooting was reported not to be connected to student protests taking place in other parts of France.

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