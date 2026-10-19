Six migrants die near Lesbos after boat collision — Cyprus Mail

Six migrants, including an infant, died near the Greek island of Lesbos after a high-speed boat collided with a coast guard vessel. The boat, which was carrying people from Turkey, capsized after the collision, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Greek authorities.

Dead and rescued

The accident occurred early Monday morning about 3.5 nautical miles south of Agrilia on Lesbos. Rescuers found the bodies of four men, one woman and an infant. Another eight people were taken to hospital.

Investigation into the circumstances

Among the survivors, a 37-year-old Turkish citizen was detained. Authorities believe he was the suspected migrant smuggler and the operator of the boat.

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Greek Shipping Minister Vasilis Kikilias placed responsibility for the deaths on migrant smugglers. According to him, available evidence indicates that the high-speed boat struck the port side of the coast guard vessel with its bow. The exact circumstances of the collision are being established.

Greece has long been one of the routes to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia. In 2015–2016, nearly one million people arrived on the Greek islands, mostly from Turkey.

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