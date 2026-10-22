A Ukrainian man was detained in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia

On Thursday, October 22, the German Federal Criminal Police Office detained a Ukrainian citizen, Vadym Y. He is suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence and spying for the Russian Federation. According to investigators, the man was gathering information about NATO military facilities.

The Ukrainian national was detained on Thursday in the Oder-Spree district of the federal state of Brandenburg, based on an arrest warrant dated October 15.

Vadym Y. is suspected of acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service. It is alleged that, since at least July 2025, the suspect maintained contact with Russian intelligence through an intermediary.

He gathered information of military significance on German territory. This included, in particular, details about the production of armored vehicles, ammunition, and explosives, as well as information about personnel and military facilities in areas that safeguard NATO’s eastern flank. Some of the information was publicly available, while the defendant deliberately obtained the rest from individuals connected to the European defense industry.

According to Der Spiegel, he was interested in the Bundeswehr’s 45th Tank Brigade, the so-called “Lithuanian Brigade,” which is scheduled to be fully deployed in Lithuania and combat-ready next year.

The prosecutor’s office reported that on Friday, October 23, the suspect will be brought before an investigating judge of the Federal Supreme Court, who will read him the detention order and decide on pretrial detention.

This was reported by “EP” citing a statement from the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

In Latvia, two Russian agents were sentenced to 5 and 6 years in prison.

In Ukraine, five more Russian agents were detained for setting military vehicles on fire.

Video: The SBU exposed a Kyiv resident who posted the locations of the capital’s air defense systems on social media.

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