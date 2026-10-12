Reports of Russian ballistic missile launches are part of the intelligence data that the United States shares with Ukraine. This was reported by military technology expert Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov. This information helps warn Ukrainians about the missile threat.

“Flash” noted that rumors have recently surfaced in the media about threats by the U.S. to halt the sharing of intelligence with Ukraine. According to him, the U.S. provides Ukraine with various types of intelligence.

“One component of this information is reports on ballistic missile launches (or preparations for launches). This information is needed first and foremost by the civilian population so that people have time to take shelter,” he added.

Beskrestnov added that he does not believe the U.S. would leave Ukraine without such vital information, as the survival of Ukrainian civilians is at stake.

This was reported with reference to Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, on Telegram.

Massive Shahed attacks caught western Ukraine by surprise: Flash explained what happens next.

Flash described a new feature of the jet-powered Shahed drones’ flight paths during the attacks on Kyiv.

As a reminder, on August 30, during another air raid alert in Kyiv’s Pechersk district, drone debris fell on the grounds of a residential complex.

On the afternoon of August 30, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Explosions were heard in the capital, and air defense forces engaged enemy targets.

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in a non-residential building as a result of a Russian drone attack. Emergency services are on the scene, dealing with the aftermath of the strike.

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