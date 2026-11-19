Representatives from nearly 40 countries will participate in the meeting on November 19 to discuss the conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, continued assistance to Kyiv, and security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.

“Ukraine must continue to be able to count on joint support—political, financial, and military,” the German government emphasized on the eve of the summit.

The meeting, held under the slogan “Together for Peace in Ukraine and European Security,” will take place at the Office of the Federal Chancellor of Germany. It is being organized by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

According to the German government, representatives from 37 countries, as well as leaders from the European Union and NATO, are expected to attend. About 30 delegations will be represented at the level of heads of state or government.

The meeting will begin with the arrival of the U.S. delegation, consisting of U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who will hold brief talks with the German chancellor. Afterward, the chancellor will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron, and Bernam. A separate E3 meeting (Germany, France, and the United Kingdom) involving Ukraine is scheduled.

According to the preliminary schedule, other delegations will begin arriving around 2:00 p.m. local time, and at 2:40 p.m., the plenary session of the Coalition of the Willing is expected to begin, with Witkopf and Kushner also participating.

This will be followed by a joint press conference featuring the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as two U.S. representatives.

One of the main topics of the summit will be the coordination of diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, in particular, agreeing on the next steps following the talks in Abu Dhabi. It is expected that during the meeting, European partners will once again emphasize the need to ensure Europe’s direct participation in the peace process.

Special attention will be given to continued military and financial support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense, assisting the energy infrastructure ahead of winter, and meeting Ukraine’s financial needs in 2027.

Participants are also expected to confirm their readiness to provide Ukraine with reliable, legally binding security guarantees, which are to take effect following a ceasefire. Among the proposed elements is the Multinational Force Ukraine, specifically to assist in restoring the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The relevant mechanisms are planned to be closely coordinated with the United States.

Source: Ukrinform

Earlier, Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Prior to that, Kushner had announced the next round of talks.

Nearly 30 leaders will gather in Berlin for a summit in support of Ukraine.

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