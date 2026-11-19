The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has barred a Romanian lawyer from representing applicants for two years due to numerous false citations of case law generated by artificial intelligence. The documents contained non-existent cases, fabricated excerpts from actual decisions, and irrelevant legal precedents.

“The lawyer’s submissions contained numerous, repetitive, and substantial errors, rather than isolated citation errors,” the Court noted.

The decision to suspend her was adopted by the President of the ECHR on November 13, based on a reasoned proposal from the Chamber in accordance with Rule 44D of the Court’s Rules of Procedure. The ban will remain in effect for two years and applies to representing and providing other assistance to applicants in both pending cases and future proceedings.

During its review of the materials, the Chamber identified a number of serious violations. In particular, the documents contained references to nonexistent, so-called “fictitious” cases; fabricated paragraphs in actual ECHR judgments; as well as real judicial precedents that were irrelevant to the arguments presented or even directly contradicted them.

The attorney acknowledged that she had used artificial intelligence tools to prepare the documents. At the same time, she characterized the identified issues as inaccuracies and “citation errors.”

However, the Chamber concluded that her conduct did not meet the professional and ethical obligations of a lawyer.

The ECHR emphasized that the attorney should have independently and thoroughly verified all AI-generated references and arguments using authoritative sources, in particular the official HUDOC case law database.

“With regard to certain references to case law, no verification was carried out at all. This was confirmed by the fact that many errors were repeated and could have been easily detected even by a cursory check in HUDOC,” the press release states.

The Bar Association also found that the attorney’s actions negatively impacted the administration of justice. The court had to spend a significant amount of time verifying the submitted documents, initiating recusal proceedings, and engaging in lengthy correspondence with other parties to the proceedings.

The lawyer herself, the Romanian government, and the National Bar Association of Romania were involved in the proceedings. The Iasi Bar Association was also invited to submit its comments, but it did not take advantage of this opportunity.

The ECHR effectively emphasized that the use of artificial intelligence to draft legal documents does not relieve lawyers of responsibility for the accuracy of citations, arguments, and case law.

This is stated in a press release on the ECHR’s website.

Prior to this, the European Court of Human Rights dismissed a complaint regarding the fairness of the conviction of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in a tax fraud case. The Court concluded that it had not been proven that the panel of the Italian Court of Cassation, which heard the case, lacked impartiality.

The European Court of Human Rights found that the state was involved in the fatal attack on Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk, recognizing a violation of the right to life and freedom of expression.

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