On October 8, the US Army formed the 4th Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) at Fort Carson, Colorado, for operations in the western Pacific. The new unit includes nearly 2,100 service members. It is subordinate to the 7th Infantry Division, also known as the Multi-Domain Command — Pacific.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the new group became the fourth such formation in the US Army. MDTFs were previously activated in Washington state, Germany and Hawaii. The US Army's 2024 plan provides for the creation of five such task forces worldwide, three of which are to be assigned to US Army forces in the Pacific region.

Countering A2/AD

Pacific MDTFs are designed for the forward deployment of individual elements in the Indo-Pacific region. Their task is to counter China's anti-access/area denial strategy, known as A2/AD. According to Western military analysts, this strategy combines Chinese long-range missiles, radars, satellites, surveillance systems and military communications to detect and target enemy forces.

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MDTFs are to combine long-range precision weapons with intelligence, cyber, space and electronic capabilities. Such units are intended to detect radars, command facilities and missile launchers, disrupt enemy communications and conduct strikes from dispersed ground positions.

Possible deployment

No timeline has been announced for relocating elements of the 4th MDTF to the Indo-Pacific region. It is also unspecified whether the group has received, in particular, the Typhon medium-range missile system. Previously, the 1st MDTF deployed Typhon in the Philippines in 2024, while the 3rd MDTF this year delivered Typhon launchers and Himars rocket artillery to Kanoya Air Base in Japan for exercises.

China opposes such deployments. In May, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called Typhon a strategic offensive weapon and said its deployment in Japan would increase the risk of military confrontation and an arms race in the region. Experts cited by the publication note that the effectiveness of MDTFs in the event of a crisis around Taiwan would depend on advance access to positions, intelligence networks, support from partner countries and logistics.

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