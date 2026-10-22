Senior adviser Calley Means leaves Trump administration — The Hill

In the United States, Calley Means, a senior adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has resigned from President Donald Trump’s administration. As The Hill reports, this happened on Thursday, less than two weeks before the midterm elections.

Disagreements over MAHA

Means was a prominent supporter of the Make America Healthy Again, or MAHA, movement. According to the outlet, his resignation may have been linked to dissatisfaction with delays in advancing the movement’s food agenda.

MAHA activists are increasingly at odds with the Trump administration over the movement’s key goals. These include eliminating pesticides and chemicals from food, promoting healthy eating by reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods, and changing U.S. vaccination policy.

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The White House and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Means’ statement

In a statement on the social media platform X, Means wrote that he was leaving the White House with great respect for Trump and Kennedy Jr. He said they had offered a vision of fighting powerful forces in Washington that, according to him, profit from Americans’ illnesses.

Means also cited changes to the food pyramid and the reform of dietary guidelines, the promotion of psychedelic medicine, the removal of soft drinks from the SNAP program, and reform of GRAS status as MAHA’s achievements.

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