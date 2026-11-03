The State Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced six former members of the Second Romanija Brigade to a total of 83 years in prison for crimes against humanity committed near Sokolac in 1992. As Balkan Insight reports, the first-instance verdict may be appealed.

Sentences for the defendants

Momčilo Pajić was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Miladin Gašević received 15 years. Branislav Kezunović, Željko Gašević, Jadranko Suka and Nikola Koprivica were each sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The court acquitted former Sokolac police station commander Dragomir Obradović and Aleksa Gordić, who was charged as the deputy commander of the military police. The trial chamber stated that the prosecution had not proven the existence of a joint criminal enterprise. Regarding Obradović, the court found no other actions or knowing assistance in the crimes, while regarding Gordić, it found no specific actions.

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Events in Novoseoci

According to the verdict, the convicted men knew about the widespread and systematic attack on the Bosniak civilian population in the Sokolac area, which lasted from May to September 1992. The court concluded that the purpose of the operation in the village of Novoseoci was the ethnic cleansing of the population, which had previously surrendered its weapons and was loyal to the Bosnian Serb authorities in Sokolac.

On the night of September 22, 1992, members of the Second Romanija Brigade positioned themselves around the village. According to the court, the men were detained after being told that they would be designated for an exchange, while women and children were taken by bus to Sarajevo. The men were transported in two trucks to the Ivan-Polje area, where, according to the verdict, 44 people were killed. Their remains were discovered in 2000.

The trial began in May 2021. Proceedings against Milan Tupajić and Momir Kezunović were terminated after their deaths.

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