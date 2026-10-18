A court in Lahore, Pakistan, has sought arguments from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer regarding a petition by a representative of PTI founder Imran Khan. Khan’s lawyer is seeking permission to meet his client at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi in a 10 billion Pakistani rupee defamation case.

Petition for a prison meeting

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Muhammad Hussain Chotia, told the court that he needed instructions from his client in the case and his signatures on documents. According to him, the prison administration is not allowing such a meeting. The lawyer asked the court to order the prison superintendent to grant him access to Khan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yalmaz Ghani adjourned the hearing until October 31 and sought arguments from the prime minister’s representative. This was reported by Dawn.

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10 billion rupee lawsuit

Shehbaz Sharif filed the lawsuit in 2017. In it, he claims that Imran Khan made unfounded allegations against him in connection with the Panama Papers scandal. The prime minister is seeking 10 billion rupees in compensation from the defendant for distributing content he considers defamatory.

Statements in support of the plaintiff have already been recorded, including from Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan.

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