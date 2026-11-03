In Poland, the Court of Competition and Consumer Protection confirmed that the Biedronka retail chain misled customers during the “Special Wednesday” and “Valentine’s Wednesday” promotions. The court reduced the fine imposed on the company from nearly 105 million to nearly 84 million zlotys. The ruling has not yet become final. RMF24 reports.

Voucher use conditions

Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) fined Jeronimo Martins Polska nearly 105 million zlotys in December 2025. According to the regulator, the case concerned a promise to refund 100% of the value of purchased goods in the form of vouchers.

The vouchers could only be used under certain conditions that were not communicated to customers at the time of purchase. The company appealed UOKiK’s decision, and the court agreed with the regulator’s assessment, including regarding the intentional nature of the violations, while reducing the amount of the penalty.

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Claims regarding advertising

According to UOKiK, while preparing the “Valentine’s Wednesday” advertisement, Jeronimo Martins Polska deliberately failed to specify which products the voucher could be spent on and how much had to be spent during the next purchase. The regulator repeatedly stressed that the benefits of promotional campaigns and their limitations must be communicated to customers equally clearly.

Biedronka may appeal the ruling to the Warsaw Court of Appeal. UOKiK also plans to appeal the reduction of the fine. Biedronka said it would analyze the written justification of the court’s ruling after receiving it.

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