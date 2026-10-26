A federal court in Manhattan has ruled that the US Department of Justice unlawfully fired federal prosecutor Maureen Comey and ordered her retroactive reinstatement. Comey is to return to work as an Assistant US Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

Court ruling

As CNBC reports, the decision was made by US District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan. He noted that Comey's removal from office was not authorized by any law and violated the US Civil Service Reform Act.

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The judge stated that the US attorney general or officials to whom he delegated such authority may dismiss an Assistant US Attorney only in the manner established by law and on specified grounds. Furman concluded that Comey's dismissal violated these requirements.

Work on Epstein cases

Maureen Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired in July 2025. She participated in the criminal prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

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