Cyprus has been named among European Union states where cyberattacks linked to Russia’s activities were recorded. This is stated in a European Parliamentary Research Service (EPRS) briefing on hybrid warfare, Cyprus Mail reports. The document notes that these countries reported intrusions into government networks or sabotage of critical infrastructure.

EPRS briefing data

The EPRS is the European Parliament’s internal research service and analytical unit. The briefing states that cyberspace is increasingly being used for hybrid actions. Cyberattacks can disrupt critical infrastructure and essential services, be used for espionage and information manipulation, and affect military command and communications systems.

According to the EPRS, earlier in 2026, EU countries condemned malicious cyber activity linked to the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. This concerned actions by both state and non-state actors, including intelligence services, cybercriminal groups, hacktivists and private companies.

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Attribution to the FSB’s 16th Centre

In July 2026, EU states said that sustained cyberattacks were linked to the 16th Centre of Russia’s Federal Security Service. According to their claims, this unit controlled several cyber threat actors, including the Turla group.

In addition to Cyprus, France, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania and Finland were named among countries that reported intrusions into government networks or sabotage of critical infrastructure. In Poland, the 16th Centre was linked to operations against infrastructure, including combined heat and power plants. In France, according to the EPRS, the defence industry was targeted in 2025, while government institutions were targeted in Germany.

The EU has also provided funding to strengthen cyber defence: €700 million under the €150 billion Security Action for Europe loan instrument, as well as €200 million through the European Defence Fund for cyber-related research and development.

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