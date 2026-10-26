In the United States, Donald Trump’s Peace Board has appointed Shelley Greenspan to a position in which she will be responsible for engagement with Congress, including Democratic lawmakers. Greenspan previously served as President Joe Biden’s liaison to the Jewish community, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Work with Congress

Greenspan is expected to begin work next week. She will work under the supervision of Peace Board senior advisers Josh Gruenbaum and Aryeh Lightstone.

The Peace Board seeks to secure bipartisan support in Congress both for its activities and for Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza. The Trump administration wants these initiatives not to be limited to the period of his presidency or another Republican administration.

In particular, the administration expects that if a Democratic president is elected in 2028, they will continue implementing the Gaza plan and supporting the Peace Board’s work. In a statement to the publication, Greenspan said she considered it an honor to join the Peace Board at this important time.

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Shelley Greenspan’s experience

Greenspan said that while working at the State Department, she promoted the president’s vision for peace and prosperity in the Middle East. According to her, she also saw how the 20-point plan could deliver practical results for the people of Gaza and Israel.

Greenspan is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. She previously worked on the research team of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, AIPAC, and also held management and policy positions at technology companies, including Amazon.

She also worked at the State Department and the U.S. National Security Council, where she dealt with global partnerships. In 2022, she was appointed Biden’s liaison to the Jewish community. The Peace Board said that her experience working in Democratic and Republican administrations could contribute to lasting bipartisan support in Congress.

According to the publication, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, former Biden administration adviser Brett McGurk, and Hillary Clinton have also expressed support for Trump’s Gaza plan in recent months.

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