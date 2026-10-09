In Austria, in addition to the Ukrainian journalists, two other Ukrainian citizens were detained on suspicion of espionage; they are believed to be military intelligence officers.

The Vienna Regional Court ruled to remand the suspects in custody until October 21 due to the risk of flight, destruction of evidence, and the possibility of repeat offenses. The detainees completely deny the charges against them, and the case is being investigated by the Austrian State Security and Intelligence Service under the provision regarding activities in favor of foreign intelligence to the detriment of the country.

Source: Der Standard.

Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative journalism department at “Ukrainska Pravda,” reported that following their forcible detention in Vienna, Austrian law enforcement officials charged him and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko with three offenses at once. Specifically, the charges include espionage on behalf of Ukrainian military intelligence, participation in a criminal organization, and causing harm to the Republic of Austria.

As a reminder, Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative department at “Ukrainska Pravda,” was detained in Vienna while carrying out an editorial assignment.

Ukrainian investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach, who was detained in Austria on October 8, was released after 12 hours in custody.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the detention in Austria of “Ukrainska Pravda” journalist Mykhailo Tkach.

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