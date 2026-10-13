The new Ülemiste passenger terminal in Tallinn, Estonia, is due to open at the end of 2028, despite the postponement of the Rail Baltica railway project’s completion to 2034. According to ERR News, work on the main building and the surrounding terminal area is progressing on schedule.

Connections before Rail Baltica launches

Rail Baltic Estonia communications manager Silvia Pärmann said that one platform is already being used by passenger operator Elron. Until construction is fully completed, trains to Tartu and Narva will continue to run to the terminal via the existing railway.

According to Pärmann, even before Rail Baltica is completed, the terminal will combine tram connections, buses and domestic rail routes. By tram, passengers will be able to reach, among other places, the airport and the port. The concrete frame of the structure is planned to be completed by the end of the year, making the scale and architectural design of the building clearer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Development of the Ülemiste area

Estonian Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis said that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had agreed to complete Rail Baltica by 2034, making maximum use of the European Union’s next budget period. At the same time, work that has already begun will continue. The Rail Baltica terminal in Tallinn was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

In February, Rail Baltic Estonia, Tallinn Airport and Mainor Ülemiste presented plans to transform the area into a new urban center with total investments of nearly €500 million. The projects include a new high-rise building with a conference center and a European-themed park. Tallinn Airport is separately implementing an expansion project worth more than €66 million, while the city has proposed building a 10,000-seat multifunctional arena in Ülemiste.

Read us on