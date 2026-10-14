In Thailand, Thai Airways International said it would pay compensation to all passengers affected by the large-scale baggage delay following flooding. Passengers will not need to file complaints to receive payments, and the company will pay for the delivery of delayed suitcases using the services of any carriers serving passengers’ destinations. The chairman of the board, Lavaron Sangsnit, told Bangkok Post.

Compensation and baggage delivery

According to the publication, about 25,000 pieces of baggage were delayed due to the flooding, and more than 200 flights were cancelled. Thai Airways also plans to submit a special compensation package for consideration by the board of directors, which may include additional miles for loyalty programme members.

The company decided not to wait for its own flights to forward the suitcases. Delayed baggage will be sent by carriers serving the relevant destinations in order to return belongings to their owners as quickly as possible.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation and personnel decisions

The baggage problems, according to Bangkok Post, exposed shortcomings in management, after which the board of directors suspended chief executive Chai Eamsiri. Board member Samrit Samniang was appointed acting head.

Deputy national police chief Thatchai Pitaneelaboot was tasked with investigating the incident. The findings are to be ready within 30 days. It was preliminarily established that there was a shortage of workers in key operational areas: about 200 employees were unable to get to work because of the flooding. There were also delays in introducing emergency procedures and in bringing in reserve staff.

The board of directors ordered a review of outsourcing contracts for baggage handling and ground services, including with Wingspan Services. Despite the restoration of normal operations and the clearance of the baggage backlog, company executives will conduct inspections at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The airline also cancelled reductions in overtime pay during crises and major international events in order to maintain staffing levels in key areas.

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