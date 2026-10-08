Trump Announced New Payments to Americans on the Eve of the Election

On the eve of the November 3 midterm elections, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a series of financial payments for various groups of Americans. The total amount of direct payments already announced is approximately $2.35 billion.

One of the latest initiatives is a one-time payment of $90 for 20.8 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Part B—a component of the federal health insurance program.

The White House stated that these funds are intended to help offset rising health insurance costs. The money is planned to come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, to which Congress has allocated $2 billion.

However, not all Americans enrolled in Medicare will receive the payment.

In total, about 70.6 million people participate in the program. The following, in particular, will not be eligible for the one-time $90 payment:

low-income citizens whose Part B premiums are covered by the program itself;

high-income individuals who pay an additional premium;

participants in the private Medicare Advantage program.

Thus, the payment applies only to a specific segment of Medicare enrollees.

This is not the first financial initiative by the Donald Trump administration ahead of the midterm elections.

Previously, nearly 950,000 Americans who purchase health insurance through the government portal Healthcare.gov began receiving payments of $500 each. The White House described these funds as a refund of excessive fees that, according to the administration, were charged to users of the Affordable Care Act under the previous Biden administration.

At the same time, the payments do not apply to all of the approximately 19 million Americans who use Obamacare. Only certain categories of participants in the federal Healthcare.gov program will receive the funds.

According to Reuters estimates, about 71% of the people eligible for this $500 live in states where competitive Senate or gubernatorial elections are taking place this year.

Separately, Donald Trump has proposed paying $5,000 to all adult U.S. citizens if Republicans retain control of Congress after the November elections.

According to Reuters estimates, implementing such a program could cost about $1.2 trillion, which represents approximately 16% of the U.S. federal budget.

Congressional approval is required to launch the program. However, this initiative has not yet received sufficient support from lawmakers.

Another decision made on the eve of the election was the U.S. administration’s announcement of $150 million in funding for the construction and modernization of power lines in Alaska.

This was announced on October 5—the very same day that Vice President J.D. Vance was campaigning in the state in support of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, who is seeking reelection.

A week earlier, Donald Trump also announced plans to build a new pipeline in Alaska to transport liquefied natural gas. At the same time, J.D. Vance noted that the details of this project have yet to be finalized.

Thus, on the eve of the midterm elections, the Trump administration announced a series of economic measures affecting various groups of Americans. The elections on November 3 will determine the composition of the U.S. Congress and the future balance of political power within it.

In San Antonio, Texas, at least 12 protesters interrupted President Donald Trump’s speech at a campaign rally. Trump was campaigning for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called President Donald Trump’s remarks about a possible Iranian attack on Los Angeles or San Diego “repugnant” and “incompatible with the office.” Newsom instructed the state’s Threat Assessment Center to actively monitor the situation in case foreign parties interpret the president’s words as an invitation to attack California.

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