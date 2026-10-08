In Poland, a 15-year-old teenager attacked a school with a knife

On the morning of October 8, a knife attack occurred at the John Paul II Elementary School in the village of Leszczydół-Nowiny in the Masovian Voivodeship.

According to law enforcement officials, a 15-year-old former student entered the school and began attacking people. Three people were injured.

A 37-year-old janitor died in the hospital from her injuries. A teacher was also injured and hospitalized. The school principal sustained superficial wounds and, according to preliminary reports, was able to subdue the attacker.

The teenager was detained by police. This is the second knife attack at a Polish school in two days: on October 7 in Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old man injured eight people, including five students.

Source: Polsat News

Polish police have stepped up patrols near all schools across the country following the recent knife attacks in Leszczydula-Nowiny and Ostrołęka.

The Court of Appeals in Lublin, Poland, increased the prison sentence for former soldier Paweł K. from three and a half to five and a half years. He was convicted of expressing a willingness to cooperate with the Russian intelligence services of the aggressor state and of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

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