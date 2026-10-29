US President Donald Trump commented in South Carolina on the removal of Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia from his post as director for strategy, planning and policy at the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. Speaking about the search for those involved in information leaks, Trump said Sylvia would have serious problems, but mistakenly used a feminine pronoun when referring to the serviceman, Interia reports.

Removal from office

Sylvia was removed from his post at the beginning of this week. He served in the US armed forces for 32 years and had held the position of chief strategist at the Joint Chiefs of Staff for less than a year.

In an official statement, the military thanked the lieutenant general for his years of service. At the same time, Reuters sources in military structures said the decision was urgent and related to national security considerations. According to them, the Pentagon suspects Sylvia of passing sensitive information to the media.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Justice Department investigation

A senior Pentagon official also claimed that Sylvia failed a polygraph test three times, during which he was asked about possible leaks to the media. In particular, this concerned data on the cost of the campaign against Iran, which, according to Reuters sources, exceeded $47 billion.

According to Interia, the US Department of Justice has taken over the investigation into the lieutenant general.

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