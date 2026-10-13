Trump expressed regret over the Iranian leaders who were killed

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that it has been difficult to establish diplomatic contact with Iranian officials due to the elimination of a significant portion of the country’s leadership during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign.

A source speaking to the American publication Roll Call quoted Trump as saying that the allies had likely “gone too far” in eliminating Iranian leaders, leaving Washington unsure of whom to directly engage in further negotiations. The U.S. president also added that holding such high-level positions in Iran has become extremely dangerous.

Source: Roll Call.

It is known that during the first weeks of the military campaign against Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of U.S. and Israeli strikes, and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, succeeded him. Meanwhile, Masoud Pezeshkian continues to serve as Iran’s president, although, under the Iranian constitution, key decisions regarding the governance of the state remain the purview of the Supreme Leader. Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was killed in March 2026 along with his son. Larijani was considered a more pragmatic or moderate technocrat compared to the radical generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),

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