In the United States, President Donald Trump said on October 5 that he would no longer use taxpayers’ money to pay for television ads praising him. According to him, future spending on such advertising should be covered by his super PAC.

At least $1.5 million spent

As The Hindu reports, the ads sparked significant criticism. At least $1.5 million in federal funds has already been spent on placing them. In a post on his social media platform, Trump defended the advertising, saying it was positive promotion of the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No details on reimbursement

At the same time, Trump did not say whether taxpayers would be reimbursed for the ads that have already aired. He also did not explain how his political organization would pay for future advertising. The source provides no details about the mechanism for such payments.

Read us on