The Central Criminal Court in Dublin, Ireland, sentenced former Olympic swimming coach George Gibney to 16 years and eight months in prison. The court suspended the final 14 months of the sentence. As The Independent reports, Judge Michael O’Higgins handed down the sentence to 78-year-old Gibney.

Sentence for crimes against children

Gibney was found guilty of indecent assaults against four girls, as well as the attempted rape of one of them in a changing room when she was 12 years old. Earlier this year, a jury returned guilty verdicts on 40 counts relating to events in the 1970s and 1980s.

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Charges covered seven years

The coach pleaded guilty to five charges of indecent assault against a girl in Ireland in 1976. At the same time, he denied dozens of other charges concerning indecent assaults against girls aged from eight to 15, which, according to the case materials, occurred in various locations between 1974 and 1981.

Last year, Gibney was detained in Florida on the basis of an Irish extradition warrant. Before that, he had lived in the United States for years.

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