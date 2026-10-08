Turkey has designated the war in the Black Sea as a priority of its security policy

Turkey views the war in the Black Sea and the associated security risks as one of the top priorities of its security policy. Ankara is closely monitoring the impact of hostilities on regional stability and intends to continue taking a responsible and balanced approach.

According to the minister, Turkey is paying particular attention to the security situation in the Black Sea, as well as to developments in the Caucasus and the Middle East.

“The ongoing war in the Black Sea and the security risks, the new balances taking shape in the Caucasus, developments in the Middle East, as well as our rights and interests in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean are priority issues for our security policy,” the minister said.

Yasar Güler emphasized that Ankara continues to adhere to a balanced approach aimed at maintaining stability in the region.

“In the Black Sea, we are closely monitoring the impact of the war on regional security and continuing our responsible and balanced approach aimed at maintaining stability,” said Yasar Güler.

Separately, the Turkish Minister of National Defense commented on the situation in the Caucasus.

Yasar Güler noted that Turkey supports the establishment of lasting peace, the strengthening of regional stability, and the expansion of opportunities for cooperation.

Thus, Ankara views the war in the Black Sea, security risks in the region, developments in the Caucasus, events in the Middle East, as well as the issues of Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean as key areas of its security policy.

This was stated by Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Güler during the opening ceremony of the 2026–2027 academic year at the National Defense University, according to the publication En Son Dakika.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea—in Bulgarian waters and off the coast of Romania—unacceptable. She expressed the European Union’s solidarity with its member states on its eastern flank.

India is holding talks with Ukraine and Russia to ensure the safe passage of merchant ships in the Black Sea amid an escalation of attacks. New Delhi is also discussing with the parties the possibility of safely transporting grain and energy resources.

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