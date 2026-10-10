The U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine over attacks on Russian oil refineries, according to Axios

Officials in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly threatened to halt the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine if Kyiv does not stop its attacks on Russian oil refineries.

According to a U.S. official, Trump has repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop the attacks on Russian oil refineries.

However, Kyiv ignored about six such requests, after which the U.S. president decided to allow the purchase of Russian diesel fuel.

The U.S. leader claims that attacks on Russian oil refineries “hurt the United States.”

“Zelenskyy is misjudging the situation. By continuing to strike oil refineries, he is undermining the goodwill he has built with Trump over the past six months,” the U.S. official said.

A Ukrainian official told Axios that during talks in Miami, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner warned the Ukrainian side that it could be cut off from the U.S. intelligence-sharing system if strikes on Russian refineries continue.

At the same time, according to Axios, Witkoff and Kushner are considering visiting Moscow and Kyiv next week to discuss new peace proposals.

The U.S. official noted that Washington continues to seek a deal that could persuade Putin to end the war.

“Putin is delivering heavy blows to Ukraine, but we believe he is open to discussing an end to the war. We want to develop a new proposal that would be acceptable enough for him to agree to stop,” the U.S. official said.

Axios reported this, citing its own sources within the Trump administration.

As a reminder, talks between representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., European countries, and NATO in Miami concluded on October 9—one day earlier than planned. There will be no second day of meetings.

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the U.S. on October 9 to meet with American officials in preparation for upcoming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may travel to Moscow again by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine.

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