German Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Berbel Bass announced her immediate resignation from her government post and as co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). She cited personal reasons for her decision.

“Following the death of my stepdaughter, I realized that I need time to grieve,” Bass wrote in a letter released by the SPD leadership.

According to her, she wants to give herself enough time to do so.

At the same time, Bass criticized public attacks against her, particularly from her coalition partners (referring primarily to pressure from the CDU/CSU over delays in labor and pension reforms).

“Since I am currently unable to muster the strength to fully carry out my duties in the government and the party in the short term, I have decided to step down from both positions,” Bass added.

At the same time, she will remain a member of the Bundestag.

According to Tagesschau, Alexander Schweitzer, the former prime minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, is set to become the new federal minister of labor and social affairs.

SPD Co-Chair and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that he was saddened by Bass’s decision and could understand it from a personal perspective. He also sharply criticized the attacks on Bas in recent days. “The attacks on her during the last days of her mourning were indecent. This is unacceptable,” the SPD co-chair emphasized.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful (of the Christian Democratic Union, CDU), for his part, stated that Bass’s resignation would not affect the work of the ruling coalition. “For the coalition, this, of course, means nothing. We have a task that we must carry out over the next four years,” he said.

According to Wadeful, Germany and Europe currently need stability, and “that is exactly what this coalition embodies.”

This was reported with reference to Tagesschau.

Germany has reaffirmed sanctions against Russia despite Trump’s agreement with Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products help the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing the restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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