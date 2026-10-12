Fox News anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy, in a comment to Ukrainian journalist Ostap Yarysh, addressed the fierce criticism she faced on social media following her broadcasts about the war in Ukraine. She acknowledged that her earlier statement about “Ukraine killing a million Russian children” was incorrect, noting that she “meant” the losses of young soldiers on both sides who were killed or wounded.

“I said ‘children,’ meaning two million young men—Ukrainian and Russian soldiers—who have been killed or critically wounded in this war,” the host stated.

Despite acknowledging a mistake in her wording, Campos-Duffy continued to promote manipulative narratives about “forced mobilization” and the suppression of the opposition in Ukraine, and called for an immediate ceasefire. She also stated that she considers Ukraine’s intention to join NATO “an unacceptable condition for Russia,” due to which Washington allegedly should not have sent such signals to Kyiv.

Source: Ostap Yarysh’s Facebook post.

As a reminder, during a live broadcast of the morning show “Fox & Friends” on the American television network Fox News, a heated debate took place between hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Brian Kilmeade regarding Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries and the import of diesel fuel.

Poland’s foreign minister commented on reports of a U.S. agreement to purchase Russian diesel. He noted that Moscow itself is reporting a fuel shortage.

Earlier, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act in connection with the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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