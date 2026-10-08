Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense announced that Türkiye and France have signed a roadmap to develop bilateral ties in the fields of defense and security. The document is intended to give the existing cooperation a more institutional character, Anadolu Agency reports.

Areas of cooperation

Zeki Aktürk, spokesperson for the Turkish defense ministry, announced the signing of the document at a weekly briefing in Kocaeli. According to him, the roadmap provides for regular consultations on defense and security issues.

The parties intend to deepen cooperation in countering hybrid threats, intelligence sharing, and air defense. Enhancing the interoperability of their systems has been identified as a separate area.

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Training and defense industry

The document also covers the expansion of joint training, exchange programs between military academies, port visits, and joint military exercises involving land, naval, and air forces.

Türkiye and France plan to develop joint projects and business opportunities in the defense industry, encourage the exchange of information and technology, and strengthen contacts between the two countries’ defense companies. Meetings under the roadmap are to be held alternately in Paris and Ankara. The first of them is scheduled for the final quarter of 2026, subject to an agreement between the parties.

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