In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk is due to meet with Sejm Deputy Speaker Szymon Hołownia on October 29. According to unofficial information from RMF24, the topic of the conversation will be the representation of the Polska 2050 party in the government.

Representation in government

According to the outlet, Tusk and Hołownia may discuss two or three appointments to deputy minister positions. According to unofficial information, the candidates for government posts are expected to be only Polska 2050 lawmakers who currently work in the Sejm.

Negotiations on the party’s representation in the government are taking place amid changes in its leadership. Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, announcing on social media that she is leaving the government and stepping down as party leader, said she was leaving Polska 2050 to its founder.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Party leader election

On the eve, Szymon Hołownia officially announced that he would not run for the position of leader of Polska 2050. As RMF24 writes, the only candidate in the upcoming internal party election may be MP Paweł Śliz, the former head of the Polska 2050 parliamentary club.

If he remains the only contender, the vote will still be held. Party members will answer “yes” or “no” regarding his candidacy, and Śliz will need to receive more than 50% of votes in support to be elected.

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