Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the prosecutors’ findings on the use of Pegasus spyware a crime against the state. According to prosecutors, information transmitted by the system left Poland’s territory, and the Israeli manufacturer NSO Group could potentially have had access to sensitive information. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Prosecutors’ findings

Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office reported the findings of an investigation that has been ongoing since March 2024. It cited an analysis by Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW). According to the investigation, the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau, which used Pegasus, did not have full control over the system’s operation.

Prosecutors also said that NSO Group could have had access to infrastructure for processing and storing operational data. In a video on the social network X, Tusk called these circumstances one of the biggest scandals in Polish history since the fall of communism. He also claimed that NSO Group cooperated with Israeli security services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Review of Pegasus use

After coming to power in 2023, Tusk’s coalition launched an investigation into allegations that the previous government of the Law and Justice party purchased Pegasus with public funds and used the system to monitor political opponents and journalists.

Former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and other senior officials of the previous administration deny wrongdoing. They insist that the system was necessary for national security and was used only with court authorization. At the same time, the head of the parliamentary investigation said that judges who authorized the use of Pegasus did not fully understand the surveillance software’s capabilities.

Read us on