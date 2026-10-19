In the United Kingdom, far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is due to stand trial on October 19 on two charges of stalking MailOnline journalists, causing them to fear violence. The trial is expected to last five days, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 43-year-old Yaxley-Lennon is accused of stalking Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber between August 5 and 7, 2024. According to the prosecution, the incidents concern messages sent via the X platform and a telephone call.

Messages and telephone call

Prosecutors allege that during a telephone conversation on August 5, 2024, Robinson told Young that he would come to his house, adding: “I’m coming for you.” On the same day, he allegedly sent Dirnhuber a private message on X saying that he would knock on his door.

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The prosecution also says that on August 6, Yaxley-Lennon posted on X that he had established the whereabouts of Dirnhuber and other Daily Mail journalists. Later that same day, he allegedly wrote to Dirnhuber that he would come with questions to the doors of all journalists.

Defence position and possible punishment

Yaxley-Lennon pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking causing fear of violence at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 5, 2025. At a hearing at Southwark Crown Court earlier in October, he only confirmed his name.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised London police to charge Yaxley-Lennon and reminded the public of his right to a fair trial. If found guilty, he faces up to six months in prison or an unlimited fine.

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