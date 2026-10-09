In Brussels, Belgium, clashes occurred between a small group of protesters and police during a nationwide strike against planned government budget cuts. Hundreds of students joined the trade union action, while about 30,000 people took part in the march overall, Cyprus Mail reports.

Clashes and detentions

Several dozen people dressed in black and wearing masks threw stones and other objects at police officers. According to Reuters eyewitnesses, anti-police slogans were heard in the streets, and corresponding graffiti appeared on walls. Firefighters extinguished several fires, including on buses, while police used tear gas.

Police said that the march itself passed peacefully. At the same time, near Brussels Central Station and in the city centre, separate groups threw bottles, bricks, stones and fireworks at law enforcement officers, started fires and damaged public property. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse these groups. Twenty-one people were detained or arrested, including 13 minors.

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Reasons for the strike

The action was called by Belgium's two largest trade unions — the socialist FGTB/ABVV and the Christian CSC/ACV. They oppose the government's budget measures, which they believe shift the burden of reducing the deficit onto workers, pensioners and low-income households.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said the day before that painful budget measures were needed to avoid a debt and interest spiral that would leave future generations with significant costs. Student groups, which began protests at the start of the month in Liège and marched in Brussels on Friday, also oppose rising education costs, overcrowded lecture halls and reforms that, they fear, could limit access to higher education.

The strike disrupted public transport and air travel and also affected the operations of many schools and childcare facilities.

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