In Belgium’s capital, Brussels, firefighters from 20 European countries held an action demanding an increase in staffing and resources for emergency rescue services. Separately, agricultural sector workers held a demonstration in the city, calling for stronger labor guarantees.

Firefighters’ demands

As Anadolu Agency reports, the firefighters’ march began at around 11:00 local time near Brussels North railway station and proceeded to the Tour & Taxis complex. It was joined by a delegation of Brussels firefighters and representatives of Belgian trade unions.

The action was organized at the initiative of the European Federation of Public Service Unions. Participants drew attention to staff shortages, the growing number of emergency calls, wildfires and climate-related disasters. They also raised the issue of occupational cancer and deteriorating working conditions. Trade unions called on national governments and the European Union to increase investment in emergency services.

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Action by agricultural sector workers

The European Federation of Food, Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions, EFFAT, organized a separate action at Jean Rey Square. It called on agricultural workers and trade union representatives to gather there from 14:00 to 16:00 to demand fairer conditions in the sector and the preservation of social conditionality within the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

The federation stated that abolishing these provisions would weaken the protection of agricultural workers and fair competition among farmers. EFFAT stressed that in most EU countries this mechanism has been in effect only since 2025.

Student protest in Liège

On the same day, conservatory students in Liège blocked access to the institution, protesting against higher tuition fees and the end of free music education for children under 12. According to local broadcaster RTBF, participants began gathering by 5:30 a.m. and organized a day of protest.

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