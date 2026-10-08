71 members of the European Parliament called on EU leaders to take measures to shut down “Russian Houses” in European Union countries.

The resolution was initiated by Lithuanian MEP Rasa Juknevičienė.

The document notes that “Russian Houses” continue to operate in 15 EU countries, including Belgium, Germany, France, Austria, and Spain.

MEPs described these centers as instruments of “hybrid influence” and “coordinators of foreign operations aimed at manipulating information.”

The European Parliament also emphasized that the umbrella organization for the “Russian Houses”—“Rossotrudnichestvo”—is subject to European Union sanctions.

At the same time, the lawmakers noted that, formally, the decision to close individual branches remains within the jurisdiction of the national authorities of EU countries.

Consequently, 71 MEPs are calling on EU leadership to take measures to halt the activities of “Russian Houses” within EU member states.

The MEPs sent a corresponding appeal to European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Earlier, Lithuanian MEP and former Minister of Defense Rasa Juknevičienė stated that the activities of the “Russian House” in Cyprus should be viewed in the context of Europe’s response to hybrid threats posed by the Russian Federation—an aggressor state.

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