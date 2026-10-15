According to Premium Times Nigeria, Finland’s Court of Appeal reduced Simon Ekpa’s prison sentence from six to four years. The court upheld the decision of the court of first instance, which found him guilty of terrorism-related crimes.

Appeal against the sentence

Ekpa appealed the ruling of the Päijät-Häme District Court, which last year sentenced him to six years in prison after finding him guilty of terrorism-related charges. The district court also found Ekpa guilty of aggravated tax fraud.

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The report does not specify how the Court of Appeal’s ruling affects the part of the sentence concerning tax fraud.

Decision of the Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal announced its decision on Thursday, October 15. According to Finnish media outlet Yle, cited by Premium Times Nigeria, the court confirmed the Päijät-Häme District Court’s finding that Ekpa was guilty of terrorist crimes but reduced his prison term by two years.

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